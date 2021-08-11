20-year-old drunk driver crashes in Sandusky County

FREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - A call for a man passed out behind the wheel of a car led deputies with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office to find the car crashed into a sign early Wednesday morning.

Deputies first received a call reporting a man passed out behind the wheel of a car at the traffic light at State Route 53 and Hayes Avenue in Fremont.

Before deputies could arrive on scene, the man woke up and drove further east on Hayes Ave.

The man eventually crashed into the sign of Freddy’s Car Wash, causing heavy damage to both his car and the sign.

Deputies found three loaded firearms in the vehicle.

The 20-year-old man behind the wheel was charged with failure to control, OVI, underage alcohol possession, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, weapons under disability, weapons while intoxicated, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.