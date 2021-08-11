2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

20-year-old drunk driver crashes in Sandusky County

20-year-old drunk driver crashes in Sandusky County
20-year-old drunk driver crashes in Sandusky County(Source: Sandusky County Sheriff's Office)
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - A call for a man passed out behind the wheel of a car led deputies with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office to find the car crashed into a sign early Wednesday morning.

Deputies first received a call reporting a man passed out behind the wheel of a car at the traffic light at State Route 53 and Hayes Avenue in Fremont.

Before deputies could arrive on scene, the man woke up and drove further east on Hayes Ave.

The man eventually crashed into the sign of Freddy’s Car Wash, causing heavy damage to both his car and the sign.

Deputies found three loaded firearms in the vehicle.

The 20-year-old man behind the wheel was charged with failure to control, OVI, underage alcohol possession, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, weapons under disability, weapons while intoxicated, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

“Jeopardy!” champ shows gratitude for Medina schools
“Jeopardy!” champ shows gratitude for Medina schools
Nichalous Harvey
Man accused of fatally shooting the father of a murdered baby faces Canton judge
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian injured in Cleveland hit-and-run crash
Parma animal hospital closed after truck crashes into building
Parma animal hospital closed after truck crashes into building