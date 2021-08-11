24-year-old Ashtabula man charged with beating his girlfriend to death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Ashtabula man is charged with murder for the death of his 41-year-old girlfriend.

Investigators said Michael Ramirez Cuevas beat Jacqueline Padan Flores until she was unconscious approximately a week ago.

Cuevas was initially charged with assault, but a count of murder was filed on Monday after her injuries later turned fatal.

Additional charges include domestic violence as a repeat offender and tampering with evidence, according to the Ashtabula police report.

Court records show that Cuevas was out on bond on domestic violence and child endangering charges at the time of the beating that eventually turned deadly.

Cuevas’ preliminary hearing is set for Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Ashtabula Municipal Court.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.