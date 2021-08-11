Browns guard Wyatt Teller: “I try not to listen to the good or the bad”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The success story of Wyatt Teller is amazing if not unprecedented.

Teller, 26, is on his 3rd team in 4 seasons but now widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.

He was drafted in the 5th round by Buffalo, then traded to Jacksonville, then dealt to Cleveland in 2019.

Teller has started 20 games in 2 seasons with the Browns, earning high grades from Pro Football Focus, which has him rated as the best guard in the league.

Wyatt Teller's improvement in 2020 was nothing short of incredible 🤯 💪 pic.twitter.com/Netf8DoOnB — PFF (@PFF) February 23, 2021

Wyatt Teller: PFF's Highest-Graded Guard of 2020 🥇 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Xce2Jpu12A — PFF (@PFF) January 7, 2021

Teller spoke to the media on Wednesday zoom call.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.