Cleveland baseball legend Rocky Colavito honored with statue in Little Italy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A statue honoring Cleveland Indians legend Rocky Colavito was unveiled Tuesday at Tony Brush Park in Little Italy.

Colavito, who turned 88 on the same day, was on hand to celebrate.

“I never dreamt that anybody would put a statue of me when I was a kid growing up in the Bronx. I just wanted to be a big-league player,” he said. “I am absolutely honored and overwhelmed.”

Colavito played for six Major League teams, twice with the Indians from 1955 until 1959 and again from 1965 until 1967, when he was traded to the Chicago White Sox.

“Cleveland is my favorite city in the world,” he said.

Rocky Colavito: "I'm really happy that God chose me to play in Cleveland." pic.twitter.com/FcLtEhWvg8 — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) August 10, 2021

Colavito played in nine All-Star Games over his 14 seasons, hitting 374 career home runs.

He cited June 10, 1959, as his most memorable day when he belted four consecutive homers against the Baltimore Orioles.

A handful of former teammates were in Cleveland to celebrate the statue unveiling.

“If that doesn’t show respect, I don’t know what does. I cherish this moment,” he said.

The idea to honor Colavito with a statue first started gaining steam during the all-star festivities in Cleveland in 2019.

Mark Sommer, the author of ‘Rocky Colavito: Cleveland’s Iconic Slugger’ produced an event to highlight the book.

“That night, some of us were talking... there should be a statue for Rocky in Cleveland,” Sommer said.

Originally, there was the hope of putting the statue at Progressive Field, but the Indians have a policy that such honors are reserved for members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Colavito received two hall of fame votes in his first year of eligibility, 1974. He received one vote in 1975, which was not enough to keep him on the ballot moving forward.

But the idea never faded.

A committee was established to explore the possibility, and ultimately Little Italy was chosen, an obvious nod to Colavito’s Italian-American heritage.

For two years, the group raised money, amassing $200,000 to make the dream a reality.

Acclaimed sculptor David Deming was commissioned to complete the project.

