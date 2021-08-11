2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Heights police search for killer of 13-year-old boy

London Hill (Source: Family)
London Hill (Source: Family)((Source: Family))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy visiting from Milwaukee, WI, was shot and killed while standing inside a home Monday evening and police said there are no arrests.

According to Cleveland Heights police, London Hill was in the kitchen when two shots were fired into the back of the home in the 800 block of Woodview Road around 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said it appears the shots came from a backyard a few houses away.

Shots fired into Cleveland Heights home kills 13-year-old boy
Shots fired into Cleveland Heights home kills 13-year-old boy(WOIO)

Police added they are considering every possibility regarding the origin of the gunshots, including that someone in the home may have been targeted or that it was gunfire intended for another target that tragically entered the home and killed the 13-year-old boy.

Hill and his mother were staying with family members on Woodview Road during their vacation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 216-321-1234.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Coronavirus
Single-day increase of 3,393 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio Department of Health
Police searching for juveniles who led officers on a chase in a U-Haul
Bedford police searching for juveniles who led officers on a chase in a U-Haul truck
Michael Ramirez Cuevas
24-year-old Ashtabula man charged with beating his girlfriend to death
Parma community discusses future of "Redmen" mascot
Lawmakers push for Ohio’s schools to retire use of Native American mascots