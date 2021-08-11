2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Destination Cleveland lays out plan for city’s comeback

By Shannon Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Destination Cleveland believes the city is ready for a major comeback, despite concerns over the delta variant.

Experts predict the tourism industry won’t rebound until 2024, but Destination Cleveland CEO David Gilbert predicts the city will do so long before then.

36% of millennials are willing to consider a visit to Cleveland, up from 14% in years past, according to Gilbert.

“Huge sporting events, meetings, conventions that we have on the books for 2022 all the way to the way to 27-28. We have a tremendous foundation to grow back out of this very quickly,” David Gilbert said during Destination Cleveland’s annual meeting.

Just how fast The Land will see that growth depends, according to Gilbert. During the annual meeting presentation, Gilbert says research shows that people are pulling back on their travel plans because of the delta variant.

“Is that going to be for 2 weeks, 2 months, 6 months? We’re going to be prepared for whatever it is. You know right now the world is very unpredictable, but I think we’re ready,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert explained that another goal for Destination Cleveland is to make racial equity and inclusion a mission, not a moment.

“People that come here to spend money know where to spend with businesses that are owned by people of color. [It’s] critical for us; there hasn’t been enough of it,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert believes with the few weeks of summer weather still ahead, people will still travel to take advantage of outdoor events safely.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Cleveland police scene
Suspect arrested after running over 2 Cleveland Police officers
MetroHealth sets up vaccination station at Cuyahoga County Fair
MetroHealth sets up vaccination station at Cuyahoga County Fair
A statue of Rocky Colavito is unveiled at Tony Brush Park in Little Italy
Cleveland baseball legend Rocky Colavito honored with statue in Little Italy
Pickup truck hits light post, crashes goes through garage, strikes Avon home
Pickup truck hits light post, crashes goes through garage, strikes Avon home