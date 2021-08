OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking drivers to avoid Richmond Road due to a power line that fell down Wednesday morning.

According to police, this affects both northbound and southbound traffic on Richmond Road between Tryon and Pettibone Roads.

DOWNED POWER LINE - on Richmond Road between Tryon and Pettibone. First Responders are on scene to ensure everyone's... Posted by Oakwood Police Department on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

At this time, police do not know when the road will re-open.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.