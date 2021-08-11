Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff to transition from chief medical officer to Ohio Department of Health director
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff has been named the new director for the Ohio Department of Health.
The change, which will take effect on Monday, Aug. 16, means Dr. Vanderhoff will move from acting as the state’s chief medical officer.
Stephanie McCloud, who served in the interim as the health department director, will return to her former post with the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation.
The position changes for both Dr. Vanderhoff and McCloud require confirmation by the Ohio Senate.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.