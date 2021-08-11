Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff to transition from chief medical officer to Ohio Department of Health director

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff has been named the new director for the Ohio Department of Health.

The change, which will take effect on Monday, Aug. 16, means Dr. Vanderhoff will move from acting as the state’s chief medical officer.

Stephanie McCloud, who served in the interim as the health department director, will return to her former post with the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation.

“Working together as a team, Stephanie McCloud and Bruce Vanderhoff guided the Ohio Department of Health over the past nine months. I am pleased that Dr. Vanderhoff has agreed to serve as Director of the Ohio Department of Health. His medical and organizational expertise will help the department as we move forward and continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. I would also like to thank Stephanie McCloud for her leadership of the Ohio Department of Health and look forward to her return to lead the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.”

The position changes for both Dr. Vanderhoff and McCloud require confirmation by the Ohio Senate.

