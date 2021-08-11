Firefighters rescue trapped construction worker in Lakewood
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A construction worker was injured in an industrial accident Wednesday afternoon.
Officials told 19 News the man was pinned underneath a mini excavator around 1:30 p.m.
This happened near the Thoreau Road and Detroit Avenue.
The patient was transported to MetroHealth Hospital.
There is no word on the patient’s condition and officials have not released his name.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.