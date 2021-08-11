2 Strong 4 Bullies
Firefighters rescue trapped construction worker in Lakewood

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A construction worker was injured in an industrial accident Wednesday afternoon.

Officials told 19 News the man was pinned underneath a mini excavator around 1:30 p.m.

This happened near the Thoreau Road and Detroit Avenue.

The patient was transported to MetroHealth Hospital.

There is no word on the patient’s condition and officials have not released his name.

The incident remains under investigation.

