FIRST ALERT DAYS: Hot and humid with a risk of severe storms through Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A very humid air mass remains in place. Feels like Florida out there. We are in a position where a thunderstorm could move into your area at any time of the day. The potential for very heavy rain in a short time and wind damage with any of these storms. It is a challenge to pinpoint exactly when these storms will develop. Just know that the risk is there. The greatest chance of more organized storms and severe weather will be Friday. This will be along a cold front that tracks through in the afternoon and evening. Afternoon temperatures today and tomorrow will be well in the 80s to around 90 degrees. The heat index could sneak up to around 100 in a few spots. Breezy conditions during the afternoon out of the southwest. Temperatures at night will not get out of the 70s. A noticeable change this weekend as cooler and drier air builds in.

