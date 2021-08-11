“Jeopardy!” champ shows gratitude for Medina schools

(WOIO) - When Medina native Matt Amodio became a 15th time “Jeopardy!” champion Tuesday night, he made sure to thank the people who helped him get there.

“I’m a proud product of my public school system in Medina, Ohio,” Amodio told guest host Joe Buck during the contestant interview portion of the show. “I loved every teacher I had, and you don’t get enough thanks.”

Matt Amodio shows gratitude to his school district. pic.twitter.com/tx9RJydoLz — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 10, 2021

Amodio also mentioned Northeast Ohio on “Jeopardy!” Monday night when he recounted his hope and heartbreak watching Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, which the Indians eventually lost to the Cubs.

With Tuesday’s win, Amodio has now won $475,600 on the show, making him the fourth-highest money winner in regular season play. His 15-day win streak represents the sixth-longest run on the show, behind Ken Jennings and his 72-day run.

