“Jeopardy!” champ shows gratitude for Medina schools(Source: Jeopardy! and Sony Pictures)
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WOIO) - When Medina native Matt Amodio became a 15th time “Jeopardy!” champion Tuesday night, he made sure to thank the people who helped him get there.

“I’m a proud product of my public school system in Medina, Ohio,” Amodio told guest host Joe Buck during the contestant interview portion of the show. “I loved every teacher I had, and you don’t get enough thanks.”

Amodio also mentioned Northeast Ohio on “Jeopardy!” Monday night when he recounted his hope and heartbreak watching Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, which the Indians eventually lost to the Cubs.

With Tuesday’s win, Amodio has now won $475,600 on the show, making him the fourth-highest money winner in regular season play. His 15-day win streak represents the sixth-longest run on the show, behind Ken Jennings and his 72-day run.

You can watch “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on CBS 19.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

