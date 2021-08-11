Man accused of fatally shooting the father of a murdered baby faces Canton judge

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 37-year-old man who turned himself into Canton police custody in connection to a deadly shooting is due in court on Wednesday morning.

Arraignment for Nichalous Harvey is scheduled for approximately 9:30 a.m.

Court records show that Harvey is charged with murder.

Canton police said, preliminarily, it appears that Harvey and 29-year-old Aaron Lucas were involved in an argument on Aug. 8 outside a 13th Street NW home when it “escalated.” He then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Lucas multiple times before fleeing.

Lucas was supposed to testify as a key witness in a murder trial for the suspect accused of killing his 1-year-old son, Ace, in July 2020.

The trial was scheduled to start on the day of Lucas’ death, but has since been pushed back until Sept. 27 following the homicide.

Canton police said the investigation into Lucas’ murder is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 330-489-3144.

