MetroHealth sets up vaccination station at Cuyahoga County Fair

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth Hospital staff set up shop at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds Tuesday to offer vaccines and public health information.

“We just want to be out there for the community,” Matt Kaufmann, director of Quality Community Care and Clinical Transformation, said.

The MetroHealth team will be stationed near the fair’s Arts and Crafts building for the rest of the week, with the ability to provide over 100 doses each day.

Staff are also using the opportunity to inform attendees regarding personal health and vaccination concerns, with help from medical students from Case Western Reserve University.

Kaufmann said he’s making sure to target anyone with doubts.

“There’s a lot of folks out there who maybe have misinformation about it or hearing different things that may be causing them to have some reservations about taking the vaccine,” he said.

Even vaccinated individuals like Nick Dorsey were able to learn today through conversations with medical staff, putting his mind at ease.

“It made me feel better that we are fully vaccinated and we have the best protection that we can have right now,” he said.

The team still wishes more guests will visit their station for their dose of the vaccine.

“Today, we’ve had one, so we’re hoping for more,” Kaufmann said. “It can be discouraging because we have an opportunity to end this pandemic.”

As the fair marches on, the director is ready to share the same message he’s proclaimed for almost a year: “Please get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

