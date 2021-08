MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jane Milota, 53, of Medina Township, went missing on Aug. 9 at 7:30 a.m. from the Westfield area.

Jane Milota has been missing since Aug. 9. (Medina Township Police)

Milota is driving a brown Buick Enclave with license plate HCA74818.

Pictured is the car that Jane Milota is driving. (Medina Township Police)

If you see her or the car or have any other information call 330-723-5191.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.