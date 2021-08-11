Over 140,000 FirstEnergy customers without power as severe storms rattle Northern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reported 142,635 customers are without power as of 7:15 p.m. as severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and destructive winds pounded Northern Ohio on Wednesday afternoon.

Over 67,000 customers in Cuyahoga County alone are without power, which is by far the worst affected county.

FirstEnergy does not yet have an estimated restoration time for most areas.

Here are the Northeast Ohio counties with the most power outages according to FirstEnergy’s outage map:

Ashland: 615

Ashtabula: 5,001

Cuyahoga: 67,199

Geauga: 7,564

Huron: 275

Lake: 10,367

Lorain: 4,548

Portage: 3,312

Richland: 2,494

Stark: 4,951

Summit: 15,248

Trumbull: 1,152

Wayne: 2,179

[ Click here to see the FirstEnergy Storm Center outage map and estimated restoration time for your area ]

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.