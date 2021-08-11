Over 140,000 FirstEnergy customers without power as severe storms rattle Northern Ohio

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Over 130,000 FirstEnergy customers without power as severe storms hit Northern Ohio
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reported 142,635 customers are without power as of 7:15 p.m. as severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and destructive winds pounded Northern Ohio on Wednesday afternoon.

Over 67,000 customers in Cuyahoga County alone are without power, which is by far the worst affected county.

FirstEnergy does not yet have an estimated restoration time for most areas.

Here are the Northeast Ohio counties with the most power outages according to FirstEnergy’s outage map:

  • Ashland: 615
  • Ashtabula: 5,001
  • Cuyahoga: 67,199
  • Geauga: 7,564
  • Huron: 275
  • Lake: 10,367
  • Lorain: 4,548
  • Portage: 3,312
  • Richland: 2,494
  • Stark: 4,951
  • Summit: 15,248
  • Trumbull: 1,152
  • Wayne: 2,179

[ Click here to see the FirstEnergy Storm Center outage map and estimated restoration time for your area ]

