2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Parma animal hospital closed after truck crashes into building

Parma animal hospital closed after truck crashes into building
Parma animal hospital closed after truck crashes into building(WOIO)
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Able Animal Hospital in Parma is closed Wednesday after teenagers stole a truck and started a police chase that ended in the front of the building.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Able Animal Hospital said it was teenagers who hopped in a stolen truck and drove off.

Due to some teenagers stealing a car and slamming into the front of our building this evening, the clinic will be temporarily closed until further notice.

Posted by Able Animal Hospital on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

A witness told 19 News he saw police chasing the truck on State Road in Parma. At one point, he saw police deploy a stop stick, which caused the suspects’ truck to crash.

The animal hospital, which is located on State Road, sustained severe damage.

After hitting the animal hospital, the truck hit another nearby building.

Parma animal hospital closed after car crashes into building
Parma animal hospital closed after car crashes into building(WOIO)

So far, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for more information.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Cleveland police scene
Suspect arrested after running over 2 Cleveland Police officers
MetroHealth sets up vaccination station at Cuyahoga County Fair
MetroHealth sets up vaccination station at Cuyahoga County Fair
A statue of Rocky Colavito is unveiled at Tony Brush Park in Little Italy
Cleveland baseball legend Rocky Colavito honored with statue in Little Italy
Pickup truck hits light post, crashes goes through garage, strikes Avon home
Pickup truck hits light post, crashes goes through garage, strikes Avon home