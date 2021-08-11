Parma animal hospital closed after truck crashes into building

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Able Animal Hospital in Parma is closed Wednesday after teenagers stole a truck and started a police chase that ended in the front of the building.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Able Animal Hospital said it was teenagers who hopped in a stolen truck and drove off.

Due to some teenagers stealing a car and slamming into the front of our building this evening, the clinic will be temporarily closed until further notice. Posted by Able Animal Hospital on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

A witness told 19 News he saw police chasing the truck on State Road in Parma. At one point, he saw police deploy a stop stick, which caused the suspects’ truck to crash.

The animal hospital, which is located on State Road, sustained severe damage.

After hitting the animal hospital, the truck hit another nearby building.

Parma animal hospital closed after car crashes into building (WOIO)

So far, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for more information.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.