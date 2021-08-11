2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pedestrian injured in Cleveland hit-and-run crash

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash(Dan Stamness/WOIO)
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A man was hurt overnight when a black sedan hit him while he was crossing Kinsman Road.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle drove away from the scene after the crash. Police soon found it near East 93rd Street, where a 19 News crew saw Cleveland Police officers talking to the driver.

Emergency crews rushed the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for updates.

