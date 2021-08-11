Pickup truck hits light post, crashes goes through garage, strikes Avon home

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A street in Avon is cleaning up the mess left by a driver who crashed his pickup truck into a light post and multiple homes on Tuesday morning.

Avon Police said the department got several 911 calls about the incident on Fairview Drive at 11:30 a.m.

Officers and firefighters found the 60-year-old Avon man in his Chevrolet Silverado and removed him, according to Public Information Officer James Drozdowski.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to the Cleveland Clinic in Avon, Drozdowski said.

The report listed his condition as unknown.

Drozdowski said officers learned the driver was heading north on Fairview Drive when he went off the right side of the road, struck a decorative light post in one yard, crashed through a closed garage door, slammed through the north wall of the garage, then struck the south wall of the neighboring house.

There was extensive damage to the first house with the holes in its garage, according to Drozdowski.

Though the truck did not go through the wall of the second house, the extent of the damage to the is undetermined, Drozdowski said.

According to Drozdowski, the owners of the houses were not home at the time of the crash.

Officers called and waited until the owners of the two damaged houses arrived, Drozdowski said.

Police said this crash remains under investigation, however, drugs and/or alcohol is suspected.

