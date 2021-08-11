2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pickup truck hits light post, crashes goes through garage, strikes Avon home

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A street in Avon is cleaning up the mess left by a driver who crashed his pickup truck into a light post and multiple homes on Tuesday morning.

Avon Police said the department got several 911 calls about the incident on Fairview Drive at 11:30 a.m.

Officers and firefighters found the 60-year-old Avon man in his Chevrolet Silverado and removed him, according to Public Information Officer James Drozdowski.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to the Cleveland Clinic in Avon, Drozdowski said.

The report listed his condition as unknown.

Drozdowski said officers learned the driver was heading north on Fairview Drive when he went off the right side of the road, struck a decorative light post in one yard, crashed through a closed garage door, slammed through the north wall of the garage, then struck the south wall of the neighboring house.

There was extensive damage to the first house with the holes in its garage, according to Drozdowski.

Though the truck did not go through the wall of the second house, the extent of the damage to the is undetermined, Drozdowski said.

According to Drozdowski, the owners of the houses were not home at the time of the crash.

Officers called and waited until the owners of the two damaged houses arrived, Drozdowski said.

Police said this crash remains under investigation, however, drugs and/or alcohol is suspected.

Pickup truck hits light post, crashes goes through garage, strikes Avon home
Pickup truck hits light post, crashes goes through garage, strikes Avon home(Avon Police)
Pickup truck hits light post, crashes goes through garage, strikes Avon home
Pickup truck hits light post, crashes goes through garage, strikes Avon home(Avon Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

A statue of Rocky Colavito is unveiled at Tony Brush Park in Little Italy
Cleveland baseball legend Rocky Colavito honored with statue in Little Italy
Hit-skip driver seriously injures Lorain motorcyclist, police say
Pickup truck hits light post, crashes goes through garage, strikes Avon home
Pickup truck hits light post, crashes goes through garage, strikes Avon home
(Source: WOIO)
Shots fired into Cleveland Heights home kill 13-year-old boy