Police searching for juveniles who led officers on a chase in a U-Haul truck

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) -Police are searching for juveniles in a U-Haul truck who led officers on a pursuit through multiple cities including Maple Heights, Bedford and Cleveland.

Bedford Police say Maple Heights Police called them in after the U-Haul truck was spotted speeding in the Bedford area.

Marty Stemple, Bedford Police Chief, tells 19 News officers tried to stop the speeding truck as it went onto I-77N but ended the pursuit when the U-Haul exited onto Pershing.

Stemple said witnesses called police dispatch and advised the passengers in the U-Haul were observed passing a gun around. He says officers terminated the pursuit because the suspect was observed driving towards a playground area.

“Our officers made an excellent decision to terminate the pursuit when they had entered a populated residential area with numerous pedestrians and it became too dangerous to continue,” Stemple said.

Stemple tells 19 News, all of the area Police Departments were given the description of the suspects and vehicle to be on the lookout for.

This story is developing.

