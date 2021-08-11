US-30 East in Mansfield closed after semi-truck ‘carrying raw milk’ crashes

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Spilled milk has closed part of U.S. Route 30 near N. Trimble Road in Mansfield.

A semi-truck “carrying raw milk” was involved in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon, according to Mansfield police.

The spill has closed all eastbound lanes, police said, traffic is being detoured onto Trimble Road.

Mansfield police said no injuries were reported.

No word on when the lanes will re-open.

