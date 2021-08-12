19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms through the afternoon, some strong to severe
Published: Aug. 12, 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a large portion of the 19 News viewing area, including Cleveland, Akron, and Canton.
Storms may produce damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, torrential rain, and frequent lightning.
Additional scattered storms will move through the area overnight and on Friday.
Sunshine and cooler weather will return for the weekend.
