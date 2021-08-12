2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms through the afternoon, some strong to severe

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a large portion of the 19 News viewing area, including Cleveland, Akron, and Canton.

Storms may produce damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, torrential rain, and frequent lightning.

Additional scattered storms will move through the area overnight and on Friday.

Sunshine and cooler weather will return for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms continue, afternoon heat index around 100 degrees

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms continue, afternoon heat index around 100 degrees
Widespread severe weather damage reported throughout Lakewood communities
Widespread severe weather damage reported throughout Lakewood communities
Commuter Cast
Heat advisory this afternoon; storm threat continues
Heat Advisory issued for Thursday afternoon
Heat Advisory issued for Thursday afternoon