19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms through the afternoon, some strong to severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a large portion of the 19 News viewing area, including Cleveland, Akron, and Canton.

*SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH* in effect until 10:00 PM for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties south to Dover and east to the PA state line. Storms may produce 70 mph winds. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/QtDoSHXK5l — Samantha Roberts ⛈ (@SamRobertsWX) August 12, 2021

Storms may produce damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, torrential rain, and frequent lightning.

Additional scattered storms will move through the area overnight and on Friday.

Sunshine and cooler weather will return for the weekend.

