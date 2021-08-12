2 firefighters, civilian injured in Euclid house fire

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Euclid firefighters and a 65-year-old woman are recovering after being injured in a house fire Thursday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., Euclid firefighters were on their way to check out a downed wire in the 20000 block of Tracy Avenue, when they noticed a house on fire on the street.

According to firefighters, there was heavy fire showing on the first and second floors.

Two residents were inside the home when the fire started.

One person managed to escape unharmed, but the 65-year-old woman was trapped and had to be rescued by Euclid firefighters.

She suffered injuries to her leg and shoulder trying to escape. Euclid Assistant Fire Chief Will Anderson said she is in stable condition at University Heights Richmond Medical Center.

During her rescue, a firefighter hurt his back, but did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Anderson said while fighting the blaze, a second firefighter suddenly became ill and was transported to Euclid Hospital. Anderson added he is also in stable condition and expected to be released soon.

A total of 16 firefighters put out the blaze and also prevented the neighboring houses from catching on fire, said Anderson.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.