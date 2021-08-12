Akron police post video of breaking and entering suspect
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron police are looking to identify a breaking and entering suspect for an incident that occurred on Aug. 2 at about 11:45 a.m.
The suspect entered a garage in the 1100 block of Harpster Avenue and stole multiple items.
If you have any information or can identify the person, contact Akron Police Detective B. Hamilton at 330-375-2464.
