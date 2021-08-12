2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron police post video of breaking and entering suspect

Akron Police are seizing guns at record numbers even as the violent crime rate rises in the city.
Akron Police are seizing guns at record numbers even as the violent crime rate rises in the city.(Source: 19 News)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron police are looking to identify a breaking and entering suspect for an incident that occurred on Aug. 2 at about 11:45 a.m.

The suspect entered a garage in the 1100 block of Harpster Avenue and stole multiple items.

If you have any information or can identify the person, contact Akron Police Detective B. Hamilton at 330-375-2464.

Help APD Identify Breaking & Entering Suspect (#21-097580). On August 2, 2021, around 11:45 a.m., the pictured suspect...

Posted by Akron Police Department on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Wickliffe
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Wickliffe
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Wickliffe
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Wickliffe
Stolen vehicle driven by juveniles ends in crash in Parma
COVID & the Classroom
Group of Willoughby-area parents speak out in support of kids wearing masks at school