Akron police post video of breaking and entering suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron police are looking to identify a breaking and entering suspect for an incident that occurred on Aug. 2 at about 11:45 a.m.

The suspect entered a garage in the 1100 block of Harpster Avenue and stole multiple items.

If you have any information or can identify the person, contact Akron Police Detective B. Hamilton at 330-375-2464.

Help APD Identify Breaking & Entering Suspect (#21-097580). On August 2, 2021, around 11:45 a.m., the pictured suspect... Posted by Akron Police Department on Thursday, August 12, 2021

