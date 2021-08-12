Bay Village City Schools pivot, now making masks mandatory for all students at start of school year

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bay Village City School District has changed course, now requiring all students, staff and faculty to wear masks to start off the school year.

In a statement sent to 19 News, the school district said it was initiating a mask requirement for the first two weeks of school.

Staff head back on Aug. 16, but students don’t start until Aug. 18. Masks will be required indoors for students pre-K through high school, plus faculty and staff.

“After the first two weeks of school, the district will review its own data, as well as data from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, particularly numbers in the city of Bay Village, to determine if masks will be required for the next two weeks. And so on,” the district said in the statement.

The new mask requirement, the district said, was “a pivot from the initial plan” shared on Friday, July 30.

“The district has always shared a disclaimer with its families that plans may change often this year due to the Delta variant, and that our families’ flexibility is very much appreciated,” the district said in the statement.

But, some parents say the change is too much and not necessary and are fighting for an option to have their kids opt out of wearing a mask in the classroom.

“I promised I wouldn’t do that to him again,” said Molly Kilbane, a mother of four, who is against the mandatory mask policy.

Two of her sons, Conal and Tiernan, even wrote letters to Bay Village City Schools’ Interim Superintendent Char Shryock, pleading not to be forced to wear a mask at school.

Molly Kilbane's sons, Conal and Tiernan, wrote letters to Bay Village City Schools’ Interim Superintendent, pleading not to be forced to wear a mask at school. (Molly Kilbane)

“Please do not make me and my friends were masks,” Conal writes in his letter, going on to say “I get a bad headache.”

Kilbane said she is not anti-mask or anti-vaccine. In fact, she and her husband are vaccinated.

But when it comes to her kids in the classroom, she’s just asking the district for a choice for students to go maskless.

She tells 19 News she’s considering homeschooling her kids during those first two weeks of school and maybe even longer if the mask requirement stays in place.

“I don’t feel very hopeful of what will happen after that. I think they’ll probably continue,” she said.

Kilbane tells 19 News she and other parents plan to protest Thursday at 9 a.m. outside the Bay Village Board of Education office.

Below is the full statement from the school district:

On Monday, August 9, 2021, Bay Village Schools shared with its families that it was initiating a mask requirement for the first two weeks of school, August 16-27.

Bay Village Schools is taking a unique approach to masking, initiating a “two-week chunk” masking plan. After the first two weeks of school, the district will review its own data, as well as data from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, particularly numbers in the city of Bay Village, to determine if masks will be required for the next two weeks. And so on. Families will be alerted via text and email if a building is masking the next two weeks. (Since we don’t have data yet for the district, we are asking everyone to mask up for the first two weeks so we can gather this data.)

We used this model last year when determining if we would be In-building or in eLearning mode, and it worked out well. It allowed for our district to pivot in response to changing data. The end result was that Bay Village Schools was In-building for 80% of the school year, more than any other district in Cuyahoga County.

We understand that some of our families are upset with the change. We appreciate this is a significant ask. However, after participating in a Cuyahoga County Board of Health call last Friday, August 6, Interim Superintendent Shryock and the Board of Education felt this was the best proactive plan for the district.

Regarding any parent rallies opposed to the new masking policy, Bay Village City School District Interim Superintendent Char Shryock said she appreciates that parents were hoping masks would not be part of the school supply kit this year.

“Our number one reason for making this decision is for the 2,400 students in our daily care,” said Shryock. “With the Delta Variant and its increased spread, we are choosing to be proactive since it is more manageable to keep our curve flat than to have to work to flatten our curve. We may not all be in agreement about masking, but the common denominator is we all want what is best for our children; we all want to keep our students in our buildings learning with our teachers.”

