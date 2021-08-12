2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski: “Majority of starters” to sit out Saturday’s preseason opener

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski is playing it safe Saturday.

The Browns head coach said most of his starters will not play in the preseason opener at Jacksonville.

Stefanski spoke on a media zoom call before Thursday’s practice.

After Jacksonville, the Browns host the New York Giants Aug. 22 then wrap up the preseason Aug. 29 at Atlanta.

The season opener is Sept. 12 at Kansas City, the reigning AFC champions who eliminated Cleveland in last year’s playoffs.

