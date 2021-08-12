Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski: “Majority of starters” to sit out Saturday’s preseason opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski is playing it safe Saturday.

The Browns head coach said most of his starters will not play in the preseason opener at Jacksonville.

Stefanski spoke on a media zoom call before Thursday’s practice.

#Browns Stefanski acknowledged Case Keenum will start vs. #Jaguars, and that QB Kyle Lauletta will get playing time too. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 12, 2021

After Jacksonville, the Browns host the New York Giants Aug. 22 then wrap up the preseason Aug. 29 at Atlanta.

The season opener is Sept. 12 at Kansas City, the reigning AFC champions who eliminated Cleveland in last year’s playoffs.

