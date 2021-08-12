2 Strong 4 Bullies
Church van stolen from youth center in Cleveland

Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a church van that was stolen from the parking lot of a youth center.(Source: Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a church van that was stolen from the parking lot of a youth center.

The theft happened Friday at Greater Cleveland Youth for Christ’s City Life Center.

Police said two people took the silver Ford Econoline van with license plate number GEU5372.

The van has peeling paint on the hood and a magnet on the driver’s side door, according to a Facebook post from the Second District Community Relations Committee.

Reach out to Cleveland police at 216-623-5217 or 216-621-1234 if you see the van.

The City Life Center is located at 3340 Trowbridge Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

