Cleveland Heights police identify 2 teen suspects in murder of 13-year-old boy

Shots fired into Cleveland Heights home kills 13-year-old boy
Shots fired into Cleveland Heights home kills 13-year-old boy(WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights Police Department has identified two teen suspects wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of 13-year-old Londan Hill.

Warrants have been issued for a 16-year-old Cleveland Heights boy and a 14-year-old Cleveland boy.

Investigators said the teen victim was visiting from Wisconsin and sitting at the kitchen table inside his aunt’s house when he was killed on Aug. 9 by gunshots that were fired into the back of the Woodview Road home.

RELATED: Family mourns the loss of 13-year-old boy as police investigation continues

Cleveland Heights police believed that the gunfire came from the backyard of a home two or three houses away from where Hill was visiting.

Charges for the two suspects include aggravated murder, felonious assault, and improper discharge into a habitation, according to Cleveland Heights police.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to their arrests. Anyone with information can call detectives at 216-321-1234.

This is a developing story.

