2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland man shot, killed during argument with female

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 59-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on the city’s East side Wednesday evening.

Cleveland police said Terrance Minor was arguing with a woman in the 3300 block of E. 140th just before 9 p.m.

Witnesses said Minor began to fire shots into the air and ground.

Additional shots were heard and Minor was struck in the chest and abdomen.

Cleveland police said a person of interest has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Keep the Change Kitchen Collective is a virtual food hall in Cleveland's Detroit Shoreway...
Keep the Change Kitchen Collective is Cleveland’s 1st virtual food hall
Coronavirus
Single-day increase of 3,272 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio Department of Health
The Cleveland Police Department is still looking for a male suspect after a woman was shot and...
East 38th Street shooting leaves 1 man dead
Shots fired into Cleveland Heights home kills 13-year-old boy
Cleveland Heights police identify 2 teen suspects in murder of 13-year-old boy