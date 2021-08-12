Cleveland man shot, killed during argument with female

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 59-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on the city’s East side Wednesday evening.

Cleveland police said Terrance Minor was arguing with a woman in the 3300 block of E. 140th just before 9 p.m.

Witnesses said Minor began to fire shots into the air and ground.

Additional shots were heard and Minor was struck in the chest and abdomen.

Cleveland police said a person of interest has not yet been identified.

