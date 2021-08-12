East 38th Street shooting leaves 1 man dead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, Aug. 11 officers responded to the 2000 block of East 38th Street around 9:14 p.m. for a man shot.

Officers arrived on the scene and found EMS rendering aid to a 29-year-old man, according to police.

The man was pronounced and members of the Homicide Unit responded for investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, Jamal Fitch, of Lorain, was with another man when they were approached by two men.

The two men then opened fire, striking Fitch multiple times, according to the police.

The two suspects fled the scene and this matter remains under investigation.

