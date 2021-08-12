Fear and frustration: Cleveland woman sounds alarm after bold home invasion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman is demanding answers and action after her home was broken into as she and her family slept.

“I’m trying not to lose hope but this is a first for me. I don’t know what to do now. When will police do their job?” said Jessica Caldwell.

Her home, located near the intersection of Harold Avenue and West 134th on the city’s west side, was broken into around 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

Two sets of car keys, along with the vehicles, were stolen.

“They broke into my back door with a crow bar,” she said. “They must have looked through my windows and saw two of my car keys sitting on the kitchen counter.”

A neighbor’s security camera captured video of two young men, possibly teens, walking in the area just before the invasion.

Caldwell said the young men, along with their friends, are known in the neighborhood as troublemakers.

She said they’ve even taunted her on social media, posting video inside one of the stolen vehicles.

The posts have escalated to threatening messages.

“Reports have [been] made for the initial incident as well as the threats being made after,” said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. “They are both assigned to detectives and are under investigation.”

Caldwell believes the suspected crooks have been identified, if not questioned by police, but the department has not confirmed that.

In the meantime, she hopes for her family’s sake that the situation ends safely.

“When is this going to stop? I’m an innocent person, sleeping at home with my children and I don’t even feel safe.”

