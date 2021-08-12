FIRST ALERT: Heat index around 100 degrees this afternoon; more storms later tonight and tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hot and very humid air mass remains in place. Afternoon temperatures well in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Tropical humidity levels will lead to that heat index getting to around 100 degrees. We continue to track a strong cold front that is tracking through Michigan today. The front will cross our area Friday evening. The latest data suggesting that we will stay mainly dry today. There is an outside chance of a pop up strong storm. The atmosphere, however, remains very unstable to we need to monitor radar trends and see if that changes. We have a round of storms developing after midnight tonight. Expect rounds of showers and storms in advance of the cold front tomorrow. A noticeable change Saturday as a much cooler air mass builds in. Partly cloudy sky in the forecast. High temperatures in the 70s. The entire weekend will be dry.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.