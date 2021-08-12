Group of Willoughby-area parents speak out in support of kids wearing masks at school

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents for kids wearing masks in school are speaking out.

They say they feel their voices aren’t being heard, and that their voices aren’t as strong as those against masks.

This is why they’re taking to platforms like social media to be heard.

“I created the Facebook group ‘we parents for masks,’” said Randi Gilmore.

Gilmore’s family has first-hand experience with COVID-19. They learned how nasty the virus can be.

“My twin sister had the virus at the very beginning before you could get tested, before you could even get into a doctor’s office. She was sick for a month and she has residual effects from the virus,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore, pro-mask, says she wants her kids to be protected inside the classroom.

“While my 16-year-old and the rest of my family is vaccinated, my 2-year-old can’t get vaccinated. So, we can’t bring it to her, so that’s a huge concern if my 16-year-old goes to school and brings home the virus. My 2-year-old is not protected,” said Gilmore.

That right there is why she created “we parents for masks,” a Facebook Group that has 115 people in it.

As a Willoughby-Eastlake school parent, she says highly recommending kids to wear masks isn’t good enough. She wants it mandated.

“If our boards of health can’t make mandates, but our schools are waiting for the boards of health to make mandates, nobody’s making decisions. Everybody’s just making recommendations. Recommendations aren’t going to fly,” said Gilmore.

Jan Milazzotto is also a part of the Facebook group. She fears without masks mandated in schools, her grandchildren won’t be safe.

“Some of the people that don’t want to wear masks have a very loud voice and I’m afraid that is going to intimidate the kids that would wear a mask, but are afraid too because they don’t want to be made fun,” said Jan Milazzotto.

There’s a lot of opinions school districts have to take into consideration.

Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools told 19 News they’re doing their best to support the decisions of each individual’s family so that their child can learn in a positive environment.

“I hope that this Facebook page brings about a mandatory mask policy in these schools,” said Gilmore.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.