Heat Advisory issued for Thursday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A heat advisory will go into effect Thursday afternoon for several areas in Ohio.

The heat index is expected to soar near 100 degrees today. These counties are under advisory from noon to 8 this evening:

Ashland

Crawford

Cuyahoga

Erie

Hancock

Holmes

Huron

Knox

Lorain

Lucas

Mahoning

Marion

Medina

Morrow

Ottawa

Portage

Richland

Sandusky

Seneca

Stark

Summit

Trumbull

Wayne

Wood

Wyandot

Some people may experience heat-related illnesses due to the hot temperatures and high humidity.

BREAKING: A Heat Advisory has been issued for a good portion of our area this afternoon. Heat index around 100 degrees or higher. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/cuU8bu8s19 — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) August 12, 2021

