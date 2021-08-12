Heat Advisory issued for Thursday afternoon
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A heat advisory will go into effect Thursday afternoon for several areas in Ohio.
The heat index is expected to soar near 100 degrees today. These counties are under advisory from noon to 8 this evening:
- Ashland
- Crawford
- Cuyahoga
- Erie
- Hancock
- Holmes
- Huron
- Knox
- Lorain
- Lucas
- Mahoning
- Marion
- Medina
- Morrow
- Ottawa
- Portage
- Richland
- Sandusky
- Seneca
- Stark
- Summit
- Trumbull
- Wayne
- Wood
- Wyandot
Some people may experience heat-related illnesses due to the hot temperatures and high humidity.
