2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Heat Advisory issued for Thursday afternoon

Heat Advisory issued for Thursday afternoon
Heat Advisory issued for Thursday afternoon(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A heat advisory will go into effect Thursday afternoon for several areas in Ohio.

Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

The heat index is expected to soar near 100 degrees today. These counties are under advisory from noon to 8 this evening:

  • Ashland
  • Crawford
  • Cuyahoga
  • Erie
  • Hancock
  • Holmes
  • Huron
  • Knox
  • Lorain
  • Lucas
  • Mahoning
  • Marion
  • Medina
  • Morrow
  • Ottawa
  • Portage
  • Richland
  • Sandusky
  • Seneca
  • Stark
  • Summit
  • Trumbull
  • Wayne
  • Wood
  • Wyandot

Some people may experience heat-related illnesses due to the hot temperatures and high humidity.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 8/12/2021
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Weather Day: Heat index around 100 degrees this afternoon; storms later tonight, tomorrow
Aug. 11, 2021 storm damage: Queenswood Drive in Bay Village
Severe storms down lines, snap trees, block roads, damage homes throughout Northeast Ohio
19
19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings ongoing for many