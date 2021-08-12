2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Indians ace Shane Bieber to take next step in rehab this weekend

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber is scheduled to throw off a mound for the first time since straining his right shoulder June 13.

President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the right-hander is expected to have a bullpen session Friday or Saturday when the Indians are in Detroit.

Bieber, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, said last week he still believes he’ll pitch again this season even though his rehabilitation has taken longer than expected. Bieber is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts.

The Indians have said Bieber has a strain in his rotator cuff. His velocity had noticeably dropped over his last few starts before the team decided to give him a rest. Bieber was 8-1 in the shortened 2020 season and led the majors in wins, ERA (1.63) and strikeouts (122).

Right-hander Aaron Civale is scheduled to pitch a simulated game Friday at Class A Lake County. He was tied for the major league lead with 10 wins when he sprained his right middle finger June 22.

“Both are continuing to progress,” Antonetti said. “Aaron’s ahead of where Shane is at this point in his progression.”

Rookie right-hander Nick Sandlin, who strained his shoulder Wednesday against Oakland, was placed on the 10-day injured list. Antonetti said Sandlin would have an MRI on Thursday Sandlin has become a reliable part of Cleveland’s bullpen, going 1-1 with a 2.94 ERA in 34 appearances.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Kevin Stefanski
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski: “Majority of starters” to sit out Saturday’s preseason opener
Cleveland Browns offensive linemen Wyatt Teller (77) stands during an NFL football practice in...
Browns guard Wyatt Teller: “I try not to listen to the good or the bad”
Parma community discusses future of "Redmen" mascot
Lawmakers push for Ohio’s schools to retire use of Native American mascots
Overtime: 8-10-2021
Overtime: 8-10-2021