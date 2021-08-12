Keep the Change Kitchen Collective is Cleveland’s 1st virtual food hall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Almost immediately after the shutdown last March, Spice Kitchen and Bar closed permanently, making way for their team and another fine dining veteran to launch Cleveland’s first virtual food hall.

COVID changed the way a lot of people eat, and restaurant veterans Ben Bebenroth and Jonathan Bennett took notice.

They founded Keep the Change Kitchen Collective, a virtual food hall in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

The centralized operation serves four concepts: Winner Winner Chicken Dinner, Winner Winner Wing Shop, Leif Burly Grain Bowls and Salads, and Woo Noods and Rice.

Customers can choose takeout or delivery for dinner tonight and lunch the next day, all from a central spot.

The process of converting the former cabinet making facility into a culinary facility was already well underway when COVID hit, so they did have a head start in their pivot, but it helped them to make those changes quicker.

“It was very easy to say we’re not doing fine dining anymore. The world does not need it right now and we’re going to move ahead with our new vision,” said Bebenroth.

Bebenroth and Bennett centralized staff and equipment and focused on what the market needs more of right now: Quality, convenient, and healthy food.

“It’s a new chapter, it’s a new leaf, it’s new challenges,” said Bennett.

He spent much of the last year in developing a fifth concept, Boom’s Pizza.

He and Bebenroth believe in the change they’ve seen in the restaurant industry in the last year.

“So how do you maintain some of that change? How do you keep the change?” said Bennett.

In this comeback kitchen, they’re keeping the faith and keeping the change.

