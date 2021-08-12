2 Strong 4 Bullies
List of school closures in Northeast Ohio

School closings file photo.
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few local school districts are still feeling the impact of Wednesday’s storms.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District was forced to close Lincoln-West School of Global Studies and Lincoln-West School of Science & Health for Thursday classes due to a power outage.

A sparking powerline caused West Geauga Local Schools to issue a closure for the West Geauga Middle School, Board Office, Summer Academy and West Geauga Day Camp.

We’ll keep you updated as additional closures are announced.

