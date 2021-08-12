List of school closures in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few local school districts are still feeling the impact of Wednesday’s storms.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District was forced to close Lincoln-West School of Global Studies and Lincoln-West School of Science & Health for Thursday classes due to a power outage.

ALERT: The Lincoln-West School of Global Studies and Lincoln-West School of Science & Health are closed today, Thursday, Aug. 12, due to no power. pic.twitter.com/VOdsC0Mf2g — Cleveland Metropolitan School District (@CLEMetroSchools) August 12, 2021

A sparking powerline caused West Geauga Local Schools to issue a closure for the West Geauga Middle School, Board Office, Summer Academy and West Geauga Day Camp.

We’ll keep you updated as additional closures are announced.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.