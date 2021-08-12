2 Strong 4 Bullies
Maroon 5 to require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for upcoming Blossom Music Center concert

FILE - Adam Levine, of Maroon 5, performs
FILE - Adam Levine, of Maroon 5, performs(Maddie Meyer | Getty Images)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The band Maroon 5 said anyone wanting to attend one of their upcoming concerts, including the performance scheduled at Northeast Ohio’s Blossom Music Center, will be required to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or a negative test result.

According to guidelines laid out by Maroon 5 for the Thursday, Aug. 26 concert, all fans:

  • Must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof with either the original vaccination card or a printed copy of it
  • Or, must undergo a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours of the event and provide printed proof of negative results before entering the venue

What a blast kicking off our 2021 tour last night, thank you to all the fans for making our first show back special! ...

Posted by Maroon 5 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

The band is also encouraging all fans to wear a mask during the concert.

The requirements apply only to Maroon 5′s show; the vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test result are not normally required for events at Blossom Music Center.

