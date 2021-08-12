2 Strong 4 Bullies
Massillon man’s body washes ashore in Lake County

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing 20-year-old Massillon man washed ashore in Perry Township Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lake County Sheriff Lt. Larry Harpster, the victim was reported missing out of Jackson Township, Stark County on Aug. 10.

On Aug. 11, Lake Metroparks Rangers were notified of a car which had been parked in the parking lot of Lake Erie Bluffs on Clark Road overnight.

After deputies and rangers learned the vehicle belonged to a missing person, the Lake County UAS Drone Team was brought in to check the shoreline.

Shortly afterwards, a landscaper in the 2900 Clark Road called 911 after spotting the body.

The man’s name has not been released and the Lake County coroner will now determine a cause of death.

Lt. Harpster said anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 440-350-5521.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

