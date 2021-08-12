The mother of three of Larry Well’s children concerned that all seen on surveillance video are not charged in his murder

39 year-old Larry Wells died a month ago. Now the mother of three of his children is demanding justice for all (East 73rd and Superior Avenue, Cleveland)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Larry Well, 39 ran an errand for Tanika Anderson to get milk. He stopped by his brother’s house but was picked up from there by an ex-girlfriend. Anderson said that ex set him up to be beaten. He died after his attackers brutally beat the life out of him. One of the two suspects police have in custody is the ex’s boyfriend. Tanika Anderson wants the four people surrounding Wells’ body as he was being attacked arrested and charged.

