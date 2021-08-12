North Canton parents start petition asking school district to mandate masks

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Most students in Northeast Ohio are going back to school in the next week or two and right now many districts have made masks optional for this coming school year.

Dozens of North Canton parents turned out to Hoover High School’s board meeting Wednesday evening to push for a mask mandate. They worry if masks aren’t mandatory a lot of students who aren’t eligible to be vaccinated could get sick.

“I’m sorry but I have a wonderful daughter that I don’t want competing for a hospital bed because she has any problem at all,” said parent Laura Hollis.

The North Canton school district is highly recommending that unvaccinated students and staff wear masks, but they aren’t requiring it.

“We follow as we have in the last 18 months guidance from CDC, Ohio department of health and our stark county health department and we’re doing so now,” said Jeff Wendorf, Superintendent of North Canton City Schools.

As of last week, the CDC is recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

“The recommendation is to either be vaccinated or wear a mask of for those who can’t be vaccinated they be masked. It’s a recommendation highly recommended but not required.”

“The CDC’s recommendation is universal masking so what he’s saying is incorrect,” said parent, Sean Thornton.

At the end of last week, a group of parents came together on fb and started a petition with hundreds of signatures.

“I feel like the tides changing,” said Hollis. “We need to get at the front of this line to protect our kids as opposed to the end.”

One student spoke at the meeting urging the district to do the right thing and protect all the students under 12 who cannot be vaccinated

“I am vaccinated and it’s not my pride and joy to wear a mask so you may be wondering why I care,” said Finn Wilburn, a high school freshman. “Students sacrificed a lot in the last 18 months of this pandemic. I do not want to see us get this far only to find us back where we started shutting down schools "

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nationwide COVID cases among children are up 143% over the last two weeks.

“Very concerned,” said Thornton. “I’ve seen the statistics of numbers rising, case numbers among Delta. Doctors are saying that Delta can affect children more easily.”

So far, the district has not changed its policy on masks, but the superintendent says they will be monitoring the situation closely.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.