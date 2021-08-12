2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio health experts address recent spike in COVID-19 cases as Delta variant rages

Shoppers walks past a sign encouraging masks at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville, Ohio.
Shoppers walks past a sign encouraging masks at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville, Ohio.(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A briefing with the Ohio Department of Health is scheduled for Thursday morning as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the state and across the United States.

Chief medical officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Steven Burdette, an infectious disease expert at Wright State University, at 11 a.m.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour increase of more than 3,300 new coronavirus cases. It was the highest single-day spike since February.

