Ohio health experts address recent spike in COVID-19 cases as Delta variant rages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A briefing with the Ohio Department of Health is scheduled for Thursday morning as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the state and across the United States.

Chief medical officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Steven Burdette, an infectious disease expert at Wright State University, at 11 a.m.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour increase of more than 3,300 new coronavirus cases. It was the highest single-day spike since February.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.