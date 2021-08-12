2 Strong 4 Bullies
Over 100 trees, branches toppled by storm that tears through Avon Lake golf course

Sweetbriar Golf Course
Sweetbriar Golf Course(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Steven Hernandez
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sweetbriar Golf Club is closed on Thursday as staff continue to clean debris across its 36 holes from a powerful evening storm.

“I’ve never seen the type of damage. In one little quick burst of storm, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Kevin Moore, director of golf operations at the club, said.

More than 100 trees and branches toppled over during the dangerous weather, as massive trunks were reduced to stumps.

“These trees have been here for probably 50, 60 years,” Moore said.

The golf club will remain closed until staff can advance its cleanup operation. Their primary goal is to clear at least one front nine for limited use.

“Trying to clean up a major event like this. It’s going to take quite some time and an army of sorts to help us,” Moore added.

Office staff stepped up to help coworkers already at the site to cover the limited manpower.

Moore is hoping the course isn’t closed for long.

“We’re truly day-to-day,” he said. “We’re hoping to get it open as soon as possible. There’s going to be trees down for quite some time.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

COVID & the Classroom
Group of Willoughby-area parents speak out in support of kids wearing masks at school
Security guard shoots, kills armed man at Cleveland gas station
Cleveland man shot, killed during argument with female