Parents protest against Bay Village School District’s mask mandate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Katie Gauntner has two kids in Bay Village Schools, she and other parents have sent emails to the school board expressing their concerns about the mandate.

Gauntner says she hasn’t heard anything from administrators.

“It is that they’re not giving us the choice to allow our kids to wear masks or not to wear masks,” said Gauntner.

On Thursday, Gauntner and her family protested outside the school board’s headquarters to make sure their voices were heard.

“Please hear us out like give us the chance to be the taxpayers and parents we deserve... we live in this community for a reason,” said Gauntner.

At first Bay Village students weren’t required to wear their masks then the district changed things up and said it would mandatory for at least the first 10 days of the school year.

To be fair, 19 News reached out to district officials to get their side of the story. I was sent a statement saying in part:

“With the delta variant and its increased spread, we are choosing to be proactive since it’s more manageable to keep our curve flat... We may not all be in agreement about masking but the common denominator is we all want what’s best for our children.”

Gauntner agrees with one thing, she wants what’s best for her kids, but she wants to be the one who decides if they wear masks in school when the bell rings for the first time this school year.

“I feel like I’m ready to send my kid to school without masks... I feel like parents need that right,” said Gauntner.

