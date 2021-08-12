Parole denied for man accused of killing 77-year-old neighbor in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 61-year-old convicted murderer will remain behind bars after being denied parole on Wednesday by the Ohio Parole Board.

Bert Bombe is currently serving a life sentence for killing his 77-year-old neighbor when he was 19, according to a news release from the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office said Bombe is accused of breaking into Elise Etling’s home in Barberton and stabbing her to death. Etling suffered a cut throat and 17 stab wounds.

According to the release, an Ohio Parole Board committee recommended in May 2020 that Bombe be released. Summit County Prosecutor’s Office objected and petitioned for a full parole board hearing.

“This was an extremely violent and planned attack. To make matters worse, after he murdered Mrs. Etling, Bombe went home, changed his clothes and then went to play a card game as though nothing happened,” Assistant Prosecutor Tania Nemer said to parole board members during the hearing.

A family member who attended the parole hearing and said Etling was a great woman who was loved by her entire family.

Bombe has been denied parole every time he’s been eligible, the prosecutor’s office said. He will get another chance in 2024, according to the Ohio Parole Board.

