San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors

The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private schools in California will have to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing.(KKTV)
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities such as visiting restaurants, bars and gyms, Mayor London Breed announced Thursday.

“Many San Francisco businesses are already leading the way by requiring proof of vaccination for their customers because they care about the health of their employees, their customers and this city,” Breed said in a statement.

The mandate will be more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York mandated proof of at least one shot for indoor activities. It will take effect next Friday.

In addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paper cards people get when they are vaccinated, California has established an online record with a bar code vaccinated people can use to prove their status.

Los Angeles is considering a similar move requiring people to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before going to indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other venues. City leaders there voted Wednesday to direct city attorneys to work out the details.

The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private schools in California will have to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing.

Breed was expected to announce the mandate Thursday at the historic Vesuvio Cafe in North Beach, a favorite haunt of the beat poets. The cafe has already been asking indoor diners to show proof of vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

