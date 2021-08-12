2 Strong 4 Bullies
Security guard shoots, kills armed man at Cleveland gas station

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A security guard shot and killed an armed man who was arguing with another male inside a gas station on the city’s East side.

Cleveland police said Anthony Starks, 28, of Cleveland, was at the Sunoco Gas Station in the 4000 block of E. 131st Street around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Starks began to threaten and yell at another man, who was also inside the gas station.

The 31-year-old security guard told police he intervened and put himself between Starks and the other man.

Another man then walked into the gas station with a gun in his waistband and Starks grabbed the gun and started walking towards the security guard.

The security guard shot Starks several times. Starks returned fire, but missed the security guard.

Cleveland police said the shooting remains under investigation and the security guard is not facing charges at this time.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

