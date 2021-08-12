Severe storms down lines, snap trees, block roads, damage homes throughout Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and destructive winds pounded Northern Ohio on Wednesday afternoon.
The storms left downed lines, snapped trees, blocked roads, and damaged homes in their wake.
Over 145,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power at one point late in the afternoon.
AVON LAKE
A park is littered with trees split in half and broken branches.
An uprooted tree and fallen branches riddle the ground.
BAY VILLAGE
A newly remodeled home on Queenswood Drive will be a construction zone once again after an uprooted tree fell right on the roof.
Half of a massive tree limb that split away from the trunk was hanging on power lines while the other half was blocking Florence Street.
CLEVELAND
Multiple trees snapped in half and a roof was torn off a warehouse in Gordon Square between West 58th Street and West 65th Street.
Large tree branches broke off and landed right off the westbound lanes of the Shoreway.
LAKEWOOD
Part of Bayes Avenue is blocked after a tree broke in half and crashed down onto the road.
Snapped trees landed on a home, power lines, other trees, and the ground on Bunts Road, shutting the street down between Franklin and Detroit.
A backyard is covered with downed trees and branches.
PARMA
A decades-old tree landed on a house and its deck.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS
Tree limbs broke off.
