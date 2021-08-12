2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Severe storms down lines, snap trees, block roads, damage homes throughout Northeast Ohio

Aug. 11, 2021 storm damage: Queenswood Drive in Bay Village
Aug. 11, 2021 storm damage: Queenswood Drive in Bay Village(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and destructive winds pounded Northern Ohio on Wednesday afternoon.

The storms left downed lines, snapped trees, blocked roads, and damaged homes in their wake.

Over 145,000 FirstEnergy customers were without power at one point late in the afternoon.

[ Power outage map of FirstEnergy customers without power after severe storms rattle Northern Ohio ]

AVON LAKE

A park is littered with trees split in half and broken branches.

An uprooted tree and fallen branches riddle the ground.

Caption

BAY VILLAGE

A newly remodeled home on Queenswood Drive will be a construction zone once again after an uprooted tree fell right on the roof.

Caption

Half of a massive tree limb that split away from the trunk was hanging on power lines while the other half was blocking Florence Street.

Caption

CLEVELAND

Multiple trees snapped in half and a roof was torn off a warehouse in Gordon Square between West 58th Street and West 65th Street.

Large tree branches broke off and landed right off the westbound lanes of the Shoreway.

Aug. 11, 2021 storm damage: Cleveland Shoreway
Aug. 11, 2021 storm damage: Cleveland Shoreway(WOIO)

LAKEWOOD

Part of Bayes Avenue is blocked after a tree broke in half and crashed down onto the road.

Aug. 11, 2021 storm damage: Bayes Avenue in Lakewood
Aug. 11, 2021 storm damage: Bayes Avenue in Lakewood(WOIO)

Snapped trees landed on a home, power lines, other trees, and the ground on Bunts Road, shutting the street down between Franklin and Detroit.

Caption

A backyard is covered with downed trees and branches.

PARMA

A decades-old tree landed on a house and its deck.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS

Tree limbs broke off.

Aug. 11, 2021 storm damage: University Heights
Aug. 11, 2021 storm damage: University Heights(Bob L.)

