Stolen vehicle driven by juveniles ends in crash in Parma

PARMA Ohio (WOIO) - Earlier today at around 1:09 p.m., a Parma police officer attempted to stop a stolen 2006 Buick LaCrosse at West 130th Street near Brookpark that was being driven by four juveniles.

The driver refused to stop and a short pursuit began.

During the pursuit, the driver drove in excess of 80 mph through non-working traffic signals, according to the Parma Police.

The officer then terminated the pursuit and continued in the same direction as the fleeing suspect vehicle.

The officer located the vehicle at the intersection of West 130th Street and Bellaire Road after it had crashed into another vehicle in the intersection.

There were four juveniles in the vehicle, 3 boys and 1 girl, according to the Parma Police.

Three suspects were arrested near the vehicle and the fourth was arrested after fleeing on foot.

The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to the Parma Police Department.

Two of the passengers, a 15 and 16-year-old, were released to a local hospital for treatment.

And the last passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was released to the custody of a relative, according to the Parma Police.

