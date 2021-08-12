2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Wickliffe
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police began a pursuit for a vehicle that was listed as stolen out of Parma with a possible suspect for a sexual assault, according to police.

The vehicle had four occupants, one of the occupants fled early in the pursuit and ended up on a four-wheeler.

The other three occupants were arrested after they went over an embankment at the exit, according to police.

All three of the occupants tried to run but were apprehended in two different gas station parking lots.

This is a developing story.

