2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman uncovers massive megalodon tooth in North Myrtle Beach

One woman discovered a massive megalodon tooth in a swash in North Myrtle Beach.
One woman discovered a massive megalodon tooth in a swash in North Myrtle Beach.(Source: Tina Farley)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Lots of time spent searching among the ocean waters for a megalodon tooth finally paid off for one local woman.

Tina Farley said she discovered a massive megalodon tooth a few weeks ago in a swash near Beach Cove Resort.

She found it while looking for sharks’ teeth and thought it was a rock at first.

Just to be sure that it was the real deal, Farley took it to Coastal Scuba who verified that it was a real megalodon tooth.

Farley said she lives in the area and looks all the time for megalodon teeth, and now she can finally she say that she found one.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Over 130,000 FirstEnergy customers without power as severe storms hit Northern Ohio
Over 25,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power day after severe storms slam Northern Ohio
The small business owner, and former 80’s rock star came up with a way to help out the community.
Bay Village food truck owner giving back to community after storms knock out power
Newbury neighbors help family clean up storm damage after large trees block home
Bay Village residents dealing with storm damage and power outages.
Storm cleanup and wait for power will go on at least until Friday in Bay Village
Northeast Ohio schools need substitute teachers, custodians, support staff heading into new...
Northeast Ohio schools need substitute teachers, custodians, support staff for new academic year